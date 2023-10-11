Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Kastelir - Labinci
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Kastelir - Labinci, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kastelir, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kastelir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR - Renovated stone house in the center of a quiet village Near the center …
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kastelir, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kastelir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
This brand new, beautiful villa is located in Kastelir, a small town 8 km from the sea and 1…
€430,000

Properties features in Opcina Kastelir - Labinci, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir