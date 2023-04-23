Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Lika-Senj County
  4. Opcina Karlobag

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
I22399 Srebrnjak
Villa 5 room villa in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,537,740
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 243,200
I24346 Letovanička
6 room house in Rudanovac, Croatia
6 room house
Rudanovac, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 206 m²
€ 440,000
Plitvice Lakes Detached apartment house of 206 m2 built in 2019 on a plot of 1000 m2. It co…
House in Stara Novalja, Croatia
House
Stara Novalja, Croatia
605 m²
€ 3,500,000
Apartment building, beach access, sea view, Stara Novalja, 605 m2Two apartment buildings wit…
3 room apartment in Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 755,700
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
House in Grad Komiza, Croatia
House
Grad Komiza, Croatia
240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
I25506 Zrinsko Frankopanska
Apartment 1 bathroom in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
1 bath 42 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 105,000
I25281 Pavla Lončara
Villa 3 room villa in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 387,965
Maksimir, Gornji Bukovac Three-room apartment with a living area of ​​73.50 m2 on the groun…
3 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 592,400
Newly built property on the first line by the sea in Lapad Bay, Dubrovnik. An exceptional op…
4 room house in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 208 m² Number of floors 1
€ 345,500
I23467 Gorice
7 room house in Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
I24737 Matka Mandića

Properties features in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir