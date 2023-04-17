Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Kanfanar

Pool Residential properties for sale in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath 307 m²
€ 770,000
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 297 m²
€ 838,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 297 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 359 m²
€ 928,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…

Properties features in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir