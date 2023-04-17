Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

8 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Kanfanar, Croatia
1 room Cottage
Kanfanar, Croatia
1 bath 1 000 m²
€ 355,000
KANFANAR Beautiful stone house with 80m2 and large garden ISTRIA – CROATIA   A litt…
Villa 3 room villain Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath 306 m²
€ 990,000
In Istria (on the beautiful Croatian coast) we are selling a unique, superbly designed stone…
3 room cottagein Kanfanar, Croatia
3 room cottage
Kanfanar, Croatia
3 bath
€ 297,500
KANFANAR Two stone houses with pool in a double pack - 2 x for EUR 297,500 each - that's a…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kanfanar, Croatia
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
5 bath
€ 595,000
KANFANAR Two stone houses with pool in a double pack 4-star category for rent ISTRIA – CROAT…
Villa 4 room villain Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath 307 m²
€ 770,000
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 297 m²
€ 838,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 297 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 359 m²
€ 928,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…

