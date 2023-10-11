Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Kali
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Kali, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kali, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kali, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
UGLJAN ISLAND, KALI - Luxury villa on the island, first row to the sea Luxury villa for sal…
€1,40M

Properties features in Opcina Kali, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir