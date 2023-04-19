Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Opcina Kali
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Kali, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
7 room housein Kali, Croatia
7 room house
Kali, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Large family detached house with a beautiful and unobstructed view of the sea, the island of…

Properties features in Opcina Kali, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir