Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Opcina Kali

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Kali, Croatia

1 property total found
7 room housein Kali, Croatia
7 room house
Kali, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Large family detached house with a beautiful and unobstructed view of the sea, the island of…

Properties features in Opcina Kali, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir