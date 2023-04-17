Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Jelsa
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Opcina Jelsa, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Humac, Croatia
2 room apartment
Humac, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! We are selling a comfortable duplex apartment, located in a s…
5 room apartmentin Jelsa, Croatia
5 room apartment
Jelsa, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 373,888
Three apartments on the main square of Jelsa, 70 m to the sea, center, island of Hvar For sa…

Properties features in Opcina Jelsa, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir