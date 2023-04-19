Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Opcina Jelenje

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Jelenje, Croatia

1 property total found
Apartment 1 bathroomin Jelenje, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Jelenje, Croatia
1 bath 54 m²
€ 90,000
Apartment, high roh bau 1 bedroom, 42.94 m2, Jelenje, Rijeka area The apartment in a high r…

