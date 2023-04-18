Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Opcina Gradac
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Gradac, Croatia
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 180,946
I24157 Prilaz baruna Filipovića
3 room apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 287,100
Pakoštane - new building S4 apartment Comfortable three-room apartment of 63.80 m2 on the g…
Villa 6 room villa
Drace, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,554,087
For sale luxury villa located on the north side of the Pelesac peninsula in the front row of…
4 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
I24778 Hreljinska
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
24 m²
€ 157,000
Center, Trg bana J. Jelačića A two-room apartment with an area of 24 m2 (actually 36.60 m2)…
9 room house
Promajna, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
11 bath
560 m²
€ 1,500,000
Detached apartment-type house near Makarska, in the center of a small tourist town. The tot…
3 room apartment
Poljana, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
95 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Poluotok, Ulica Dalmatinski sabora Beautiful, luxuriously newly renovated four-ro…
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 112,000
I24043 Jagnedje
6 room house
Kolan, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
245 m²
€ 850,000
Pag,Kolan,beautiful house by the sea with access to the beach. It consists of a ground floo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,312,065
A beautiful modern villa for sale, located in the suburbs of Split, only 800 m from the sea.…
3 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 313,320
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful three bedroom apartment of 78.33 m2 on the 4th fl…
2 room apartment
Dobropoljana, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
New construction, two-room apartment with sea view, Sukošan, Zadar, 67 m2 On the first floor…
Properties features in Opcina Gradac, Croatia
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
