Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Fazana
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
FAZANA Top modern stone house with pool and 155m2 living space ISTRIA – CROATIA   A…
Villa 5 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,290,000
Villa 4 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
3 bath 230 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
4 bath 292 m²
€ 1,100,000

Properties features in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir