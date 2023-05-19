Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Fazana

Pool Residential properties for sale in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

houses
7
1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Valbandon, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Valbandon, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€ 2,000,000
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…

Properties features in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go