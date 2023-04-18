Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Fazana

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,290,000

Properties features in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir