Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Valbandon, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Valbandon, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
ISTRIA, FAŽANA- Beautiful secluded villa with sea view! Fažana is a picturesque little fis…
€1,13M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fazana, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
ISTRIA, FAŽANA - A unique villa with a breathtaking view The municipality of Fažana is loc…
€2,30M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fazana, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, FAŽANA - Unique high-quality modern villa A beautiful modern villa of exceptional …
€2,20M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Valbandon, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Valbandon, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, FAŽANA - A picturesque little fishing village on the southwest coast of the Istrian …
€2,25M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fazana, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
A few minutes easy drive from the center of Fazana is an apartment house 360m2 on a fenced p…
€780,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fazana, Croatia
Mansion 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fazana, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fazana, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fazana, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€2,29M

