Residential properties for sale in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

4 room housein Fazana, Croatia
4 room house
Fazana, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 480,000
FAZANA Top modern stone house with pool and 155m2 living space Really great - everything wit…
Villa 4 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
FAZANA Top modern stone house with pool and 155m2 living space ISTRIA – CROATIA   A…
Villa 5 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,290,000
Villa 4 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
3 bath 230 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Fazana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
4 bath 292 m²
€ 1,100,000

