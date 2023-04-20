Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Varaždin County
  4. Opcina Donja Voca

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Donja Voca, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room housein Budinscak, Croatia
4 room house
Budinscak, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 135,000
Budinščak, 15 km from Trakošćan Beautiful property on a plot of 30,083 m2 on which there is…

Properties features in Opcina Donja Voca, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir