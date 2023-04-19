Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Brtonigla

Pool Residential properties for sale in Opcina Brtonigla, Croatia

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Brtonigla, Croatia
4 bath 230 m²
Price on request
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…

Properties features in Opcina Brtonigla, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir