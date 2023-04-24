Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Bol
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Bol, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Bol, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
The spacious house is located near the beach and is built of traditional white stone from th…
Villa 5 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
The magnificent villa is located in a beautiful quiet bay on the island of Brac in the front…
Villa 3 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a beautiful villa of 100 m2 with a plot of 3200 m2, located in a quiet location on …
Villa 4 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Bol, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Продается элегантная двухэтажная вилла, жилой площадью 313 м2. На первом этаже находится про…
Villa 3 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bol, Croatia
2 bath 115 m²
€ 2,000,000
Does amazing nature, extraordinary beaches, and crystal clear water sound inviting to you? I…

Properties features in Opcina Bol, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir