Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Bol

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Bol, Croatia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
4 bath 500 m²
Price on request
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
5 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 186 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 409,990
I24563 Lašćinska
4 room apartment in Odra, Croatia
4 room apartment
Odra, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 213 m² 2 Floor
€ 350,889
SALE, FLAT, SESTINE. Dedići, 4-room, luxurious, netto area of ​​198.4m2, triple orientation,…
Villa 2 room villa in Jesenice, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Jesenice, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 206 m²
€ 720,000
Dugi Rat, Jesenice. Luxury villa under construction of 206 m2 on two floors, on a plot of 34…
9 room house in Makarska, Croatia
9 room house
Makarska, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Complex with 9 apartments and 2 business premises, 800 m2, Makarska The complex of 9 units i…
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m²
€ 613,150
Top resort in West Istria opening 2023!LUXURY SEAVIEW 2BDR APARTMENT Less than 200m from the…
Villa 6 room villa in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Novalja, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 294 m²
€ 895,000
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built…
7 room house in Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
I24502 Kapelska
Apartment 1 bathroom in Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 43 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 169,991
I24825 Zagrebačka avenija
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 359,499
Črnomerec, Prilaz Barun Filipović Luxurious four-room apartment with a total gross floor ar…
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,537,116
For sale is a beautiful estate located in a picturesque town in the suburbs of Pula. The est…
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 260,000
I18814 Zrinjevac

Properties features in Opcina Bol, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir