Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Bol

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Bol, Croatia

10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bol, Croatia
3 room apartment
Bol, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 235,000
Two-story apartment with sea view, Bol, island of Brač In a newly built building with a tota…
Villa 9 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Bol, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
The spacious house is located near the beach and is built of traditional white stone from th…
Villa 5 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
The magnificent villa is located in a beautiful quiet bay on the island of Brac in the front…
Villa 3 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a beautiful villa of 100 m2 with a plot of 3200 m2, located in a quiet location on …
5 room house in Bol, Croatia
5 room house
Bol, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale a completely updated stone house with sea views, located in a picturesque coastal t…
Villa 4 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Bol, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Продается элегантная двухэтажная вилла, жилой площадью 313 м2. На первом этаже находится про…
4 room apartment in Bol, Croatia
4 room apartment
Bol, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 230,000
Bol, Brač - duplex apartment in a small residential buildingIn a small residential building …
Villa 3 room villa in Bol, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bol, Croatia
2 bath 115 m²
€ 2,000,000
Does amazing nature, extraordinary beaches, and crystal clear water sound inviting to you? I…
4 room house in Bol, Croatia
4 room house
Bol, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 187 m²
€ 550,000
EXCLUSIVELY we mediate in the sale of the planned construction of six villas in Bol, the isl…
9 room house in Bol, Croatia
9 room house
Bol, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 561 m²
€ 1,300,000
Brac, Bol, stone house with a gross area of 561m2 on 4 floors, on a plot of 394m2. On the gr…

Properties features in Opcina Bol, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir