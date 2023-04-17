Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Opcina Blato

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Blato, Croatia

1 property total found
3 room housein Potirna, Croatia
3 room house
Potirna, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
Price on request
KORCULA, south side, swimming pool, 1st row stone house in the first row by the sea with an…

Properties features in Opcina Blato, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir