Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Blato
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Blato, Croatia

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with first coastline in Blato, Croatia
2 room apartment with first coastline
Blato, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
€665,000
2 room apartment with first coastline in Blato, Croatia
2 room apartment with first coastline
Blato, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
€560,000
2 room apartment with first coastline in Blato, Croatia
2 room apartment with first coastline
Blato, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
€665,000

Properties features in Opcina Blato, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir