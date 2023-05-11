Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Bistra, Croatia

3 properties total found
3 room house in Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
3 room house
Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€ 126,000
House in Poljanica Bistranska, Croatia
House
Poljanica Bistranska, Croatia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
7 room house in Gornja Bistra, Croatia
7 room house
Gornja Bistra, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000

Properties features in Opcina Bistra, Croatia

