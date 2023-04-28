Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Bale
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 room villa in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Opcina Bale, Croatia
3 bath 1 850 m²
€ 545,000
Sv. Petar – Central Istria Top new villa with pool ISTRIA – CROATIA A great new villa – Is…

Properties features in Opcina Bale, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir