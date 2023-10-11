Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Bale

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

houses
7
1 property total found
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bale, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 16429
€1,36M

Properties features in Opcina Bale, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir