Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Bale
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Castle
Opcina Bale, Croatia
€ 420,000

Properties features in Opcina Bale, Croatia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir