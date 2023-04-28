Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Bale
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 rooms in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Bungalow 3 rooms
Opcina Bale, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 400 m²
€ 270,000
SVETI PETAR AM WALDE New bungalow with 70m2 and pool in a private quiet location ISTRIA – …

Properties features in Opcina Bale, Croatia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir