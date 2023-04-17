Croatia
Opatija
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Grad Opatija
Opatija
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Opatija, Croatia
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 151,611
I25395 Lea Mullera
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 249,001
I25273 Katančićeva
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 125,000
I25331 Nehruov trg
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,305,987
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
€ 335,000
Downtown, A beautiful three-room civil apartment with an area of 83 m2 on the high ground f…
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
276 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 525,583
I24307 Šestinski vrh
4 room house
Orebic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
House with a large garden of 297 m2, Orebic, Peljesac peninsula Arranged and renovated house…
6 room house
Omis, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
190 m²
€ 530,000
Omis Riviera, Lokva Rogoznica 1st row to the sea, apartment houseThe house has an area of ap…
5 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
€ 280,000
Split,center- apartment 3 * in the center of Split Arranged apartment of approximately 94…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 bath
172 m²
€ 1,560,000
Villa 6 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,166,821
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 251,674
I24695 Oranice
