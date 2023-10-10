Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Opatija, Croatia

2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Icici, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA - Apartment in the city center with sea view Opatija, a beautiful coastal town loc…
€540,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
OPATIJA, CENTER - APARTMENT IN AN AUSTRIAN VILLA NEAR THE SEA Opatija, a beautiful coastal…
€199,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
OPATIJA - Penthouse in a fantastic location Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€1,82M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
OPATIJA, top-quality apartment with a total area of 59.16 m2, 1 bedroom + living room, with …
€420,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, CENTER - Apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa 100 m from the sea! Opatija, a be…
€260,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - a larger apartment with a terrace near the sea in a new building with a pan…
€290,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, CENTER - first row to the sea - extremely comfortable apartment, fully furnished, h…
€399,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - luxuriously furnished apartment near the sea, jacuzzi, panoramic sea view …
€475,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - NEW - exclusive new building with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of t…
€475,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment in a new building with a swimming pool, garage, elevator near the…
€229,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - 2-bedroom apartment with a garden of 110 m2 in a new building, garage, cen…
€675,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment with a garden in a new building in the center of Opatija, garage…
€530,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we offer an apartment in a superb new building under the new r…
€550,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment of 67m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija with a garage…
€500,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment 64m2 in a new building, 200 meters from the beach and the center…
€478,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - larger apartment 80m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija, terrace,…
€596,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we present a larger apartment of 140m2 in a superb new buildin…
€1,08M
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - furnished apartment with unique characteristics in the center of Opatija w…
€920,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment in a new building with a swimming pool and…
€795,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment 137m2 in a new building with a swimming po…
€770,000
