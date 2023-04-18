Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Omis
  5. Omis
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Omis, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Omis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an exclusive villa located among the rocks in one of the most beautiful parts of…
3 room housein Omis, Croatia
3 room house
Omis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
House for sale, situated close to Omiš on top location, first row to the sea. House i…
6 room housein Omis, Croatia
6 room house
Omis, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 190 m²
€ 530,000
Omis Riviera, Lokva Rogoznica 1st row to the sea, apartment houseThe house has an area of ap…
8 room housein Omis, Croatia
8 room house
Omis, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 322 m²
€ 960,000
Omis, 4 detached stone houses4 autochthonous Dalmatian houses, renovated and redecorated in …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir