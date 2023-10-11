Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Novi Vinodolski
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
APARTMENT 3 BEDROOMS WITH POOL, NOVI VINODOLSKI An apartment of 120 m2 is for sale, which co…
€280,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
APARTMENT 2 BEDROOMS, NOVI VINODOLSKI For sale is a 75m2 apartment on the first floor of t…
€195,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir