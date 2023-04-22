Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Lika-Senj County
  4. Novalja

Residential properties for sale in Novalja, Croatia

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Novalja, Croatia
2 room apartment
Novalja, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 120,000
Stan’s balcony in pogledom na more, blizina plaže, Novalja, 61 m2 Prodaje se namješteni i op…
House in Stara Novalja, Croatia
House
Stara Novalja, Croatia
605 m²
€ 3,500,000
Apartment building, beach access, sea view, Stara Novalja, 605 m2Two apartment buildings wit…
Villa 5 room villa in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Novalja, Croatia
6 bath 200 m²
€ 1,050,000
  In Novalja, on the island of Pag, you can find this beautiful white stone gem that is a ma…
Villa 6 room villa in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Novalja, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 294 m²
€ 895,000
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built…
9 room house in Novalja, Croatia
9 room house
Novalja, Croatia
29 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 2,200,000
Novalja, residential and business building of approx. 900 m2 on four floors on a plot of 4.0…
Realting.com
Go