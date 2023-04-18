Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Nin

Residential properties for sale in Nin, Croatia

4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Nin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 389,999
Privlaka, new building Four-room apartment with an area of 118 m2 on the ground floor of a …
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 379,999
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 120 m2 on the ground floor of t…
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m²
€ 399,999
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 119 m2 on the 2nd floor of a bu…
Villa 3 room villain Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 399,999
Privlaka, new building A three-room apartment with an area of 113 m2 on the 2nd floor of a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir