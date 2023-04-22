Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Rugvica, Croatia

House 1 bathroom in cista Mlaka, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
cista Mlaka, Croatia
1 bath 228 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
I25380 Tomislavgradska
6 room house in cista Mlaka, Croatia
6 room house
cista Mlaka, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 308 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
I25019 Ulica Dragutina Domjanića
4 room house in Novaki Nartski, Croatia
4 room house
Novaki Nartski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m²
€ 310,000
I24520 Budenečka
8 room house in Okunscak, Croatia
8 room house
Okunscak, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 396 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
I23734 Kratka ulica

