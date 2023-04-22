Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Municipality of Rugvica
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Rugvica, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in cista Mlaka, Croatia
3 room apartment
cista Mlaka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 198,000
I25373 Ulica Ivice Perića
4 room apartment in Hruscica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Hruscica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 2 Floor
€ 150,000
I21939 Varaždinska
3 room apartment in Hruscica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Hruscica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 1 Floor
€ 149,999
I21940 Varaždinska

Properties features in Municipality of Rugvica, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir