Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sisak-Moslavina County
  4. Municipality of Lekenik

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Lekenik, Croatia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room house in Zatoglav, Croatia
6 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,300,000
East of the center of Rogoznica, Podglavica, detached house first row to the sea, surface ar…
2 room house in Lucelnica Tomasevecka, Croatia
2 room house
Lucelnica Tomasevecka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,765
I25254 Police
2 room apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 200,000
Vranjic, Solincomfortable two bedroom duplex apartment cca75m2 is located in a stone house i…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 358,228
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B2, apartment D, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
5 room house in Podstrana, Croatia
5 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 250 m²
€ 700,000
Podstrana, newly built, not yet occupied house with a living area of 250m2 on a plot of 580m…
Villa 3 room villa in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
3 bath 183 m²
€ 487,438
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 206,117
I24109 Ilica
6 room house in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,386,989
For sale is a luxurious spacious villa with sea views located on a hillside in the suburbs o…
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 49 m²
€ 141,926
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 69 m²
€ 182,043
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
7 room house in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
7 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 799,183
2 room apartment in Dobropoljana, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dobropoljana, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 189,006
Two-room apartment with terrace, 60 m2, near the sea, Dobropoljana, Pašman Island On the nor…

Properties features in Municipality of Lekenik, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir