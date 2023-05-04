Croatia
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Lekenik, Croatia
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,300,000
East of the center of Rogoznica, Podglavica, detached house first row to the sea, surface ar…
2 room house
Lucelnica Tomasevecka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 44,765
I25254 Police
2 room apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 200,000
Vranjic, Solincomfortable two bedroom duplex apartment cca75m2 is located in a stone house i…
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 358,228
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B2, apartment D, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
5 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
250 m²
€ 700,000
Podstrana, newly built, not yet occupied house with a living area of 250m2 on a plot of 580m…
Villa 3 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
3 bath
183 m²
€ 487,438
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 206,117
I24109 Ilica
6 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 2,386,989
For sale is a luxurious spacious villa with sea views located on a hillside in the suburbs o…
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
49 m²
€ 141,926
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
69 m²
€ 182,043
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
7 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 799,183
2 room apartment
Dobropoljana, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 189,006
Two-room apartment with terrace, 60 m2, near the sea, Dobropoljana, Pašman Island On the nor…
Properties features in Municipality of Lekenik, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
