Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Municipality of Kolan
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 699,000
A new urban luxury villa for sale located in a quiet place on the island of Pag. The villa h…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Продается просторная вилла, расположенная в первом ряду от моря на южной стороне острова Паг…

Properties features in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir