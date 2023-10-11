Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia

3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
KRK ISLAND, PINEZIĆI - Stone semi-detached house with pool and sea view The house was buil…
€800,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury modern villa with pool and sea view Island of Krk - unique luxury m…
€1,30M
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Adapted stone house with roof terrace City …
€399,000

Properties features in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia

