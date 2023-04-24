Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

Novalja
Villa 5 room villa in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Novalja, Croatia
6 bath 200 m²
€ 1,050,000
  In Novalja, on the island of Pag, you can find this beautiful white stone gem that is a ma…
Villa 6 room villa in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Novalja, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 294 m²
€ 895,000
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built…

