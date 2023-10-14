Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Lika-Senj County
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

Novalja
9
Grad Senj
8
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
SENJ, SVETI JURAJ - Apartment house with sea view A spacious apartment house is for sale in …
€1,03M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, NOVALJA, a beautiful autochthonous stone house with a swimming pool We a…
€1,30M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, JAKIŠNICA - top modern duplex villa with pool and sea view We are sellin…
€750,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, JAKIŠNICA - a superb modern villa with a pool and a view of the sea We a…
€1,42M
House with sea view in Jablanac, Croatia
House with sea view
Jablanac, Croatia
Area 1 237 m²
Renovation of the old school with a preliminary design for a luxury boutique hotel with swim…
€222
6 room house with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Zubovici, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Zubovici, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Pag,Kolan,beautiful house by the sea with access to the beach. It consists of a ground floo…
€850,000

Property types in Lika-Senj County

villas

Properties features in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir