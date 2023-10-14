Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
ISLAND OF PAG, NOVALJA - luxury apartment in a semi-detached house with pool For sale is a …
€650,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Stara Novalja, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF PAG, NOVALJA - apartment in new building top location 2 bedrooms + living room W…
€203,000

