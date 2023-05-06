Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Karlovac County, Croatia

9 room house in Karlovac, Croatia
9 room house
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 190,001
9 room house in Ogulin, Croatia
9 room house
Ogulin, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
3 room house in Lasinja, Croatia
3 room house
Lasinja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
4 room house in Janja Gora, Croatia
4 room house
Janja Gora, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€ 240,000
9 room house in Janja Gora, Croatia
9 room house
Janja Gora, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 272 m²
€ 400,000
8 room house in Lapat, Croatia
8 room house
Lapat, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
€ 550,000

Properties features in Karlovac County, Croatia

