As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Croatia
Istria County
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Istria County, Croatia
34 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
11
4
1 400 m²
€ 990,000
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
5
3
2
€ 10,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
6
4
2
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
6
4
2
€ 3,250,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
12
7
3
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
6
3
2
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
7
6
2
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
5
4
1
€ 1,880,000
Villa 4 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
5
5
2
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
10
6
2
€ 2,290,000
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
4
3
350 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4
4
307 m²
€ 770,000
Villa 6 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
6
4
220 m²
€ 650,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
8
8
440 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Medulin, Croatia
5
5
350 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3
4
260 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3
3
170 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
4
6
297 m²
€ 1,778,619
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3
3
187 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa
Basanija, Croatia
3
3
220 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4
2
500 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4
2
1 000 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Brtonigla, Croatia
4
4
230 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
5
5
915 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
3
5
817 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
5
7
895 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2
3
514 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4
4
967 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
4
4
500 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Kastelir, Croatia
3
3
168 m²
€ 430,000
