  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Porec
20
Grad Umag
19
Porec
18
Umag
11
Opcina Visnjan
7
Opcina Kanfanar
5
Grad Pula
4
Opcina Fazana
4
4 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Opcina Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 850 m²
€ 545,000
Villa 6 room villa in Marcana, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marcana, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000

