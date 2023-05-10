Show property on map Show properties list
  Croatia
  Istria County
  3. Istria County

Pool Residential properties for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Umag
75
Umag
27
Grad Porec
26
Porec
23
Grad Rovinj
19
Rovinj
19
Opcina Kanfanar
8
Opcina Visnjan
8
66 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
€ 740,000
Villa 6 room villa in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
€ 780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Rakalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€ 1,250,000
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€ 350,000
3 room house in Kanal, Croatia
3 room house
Kanal, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€ 480,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bale, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€ 460,000
3 room cottage in Varvari, Croatia
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€ 520,000
Villa 6 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
€ 770,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
€ 675,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Medulin, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
€ 1,600,000
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 472,068
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 511,219
1 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 320,251
5 room house in Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
5 room house
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€ 465,000
4 room house in Kadumi, Croatia
4 room house
Kadumi, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
€ 575,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€ 620,000
4 room house in Porec, Croatia
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 599,000
4 room house in Porec, Croatia
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€ 635,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 2 room villa in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
€ 515,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 470,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 520,000
3 room house in Porec, Croatia
3 room house
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
€ 570,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 184,000

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
