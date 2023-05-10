Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Opcina Kanfanar
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Varvari, Croatia
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€ 520,000

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir