Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Istria County
  5. Castles

Seaview Castles for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with central heating in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Castle 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with central heating
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury real estate Farkaš proudly present the unique estate on sale in Istria and Croatia.  …
€2,50M

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir