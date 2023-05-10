Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 rooms in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Bungalow 3 rooms
Opcina Bale, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
€ 270,000

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir