Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Hvar
  5. Hvar
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Hvar, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Three-storey villa is located in the city center, in a quiet location, surrounded by olive t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir