Houses for sale in Hvar, Croatia

9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Three-storey villa is located in the city center, in a quiet location, surrounded by olive t…
7 room housein Hvar, Croatia
7 room house
Hvar, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a beautiful villa of 350 m2, located on the south side of the island of Hvar, in…
Villa 4 room villain Hvar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Hvar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,100,000
A completely updated old stone villa of 600 m2 with a courtyard of 200 m2, located in an att…
9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beautiful new guest house located on the south side of Hvar Island, just a few…
Villa 4 room villain Hvar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Hvar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Newly built exceptional villa on the island of Hvar for sale. It is located in a prime locat…
9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 9 bath 500 m²
€ 1,590,000
Hvar, detached house with a living area of ​​500 m2 on a plot of 500 m2, 700 m from the sea …
